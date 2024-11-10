IPOH, Nov 10 — The suspension of the constitution of the National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) is not politically motivated, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu today.

He said the decision was made after a discussion with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“The speculation being spread is that AMANAH (Parti Amanah Negara) wants to dominate NAFAS by removing all UMNO people in NAFAS... it has nothing to do with politics and it (suspension) was agreed and supported by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid.

“It is to improve the management and governance of the organisation,” he told a press conference after opening the Perak AMANAH convention here today.

The constitution of the National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas) has been suspended effective Nov 1.

The order was issued by the Director-General of the Farmers’ Organisation Authority, Amir Matamin, acting as the Registrar of farmers’ organisations under Section 20(1) of the Farmers’ Organisations Act 1973 (Act 109).

Last Thursday, former Public Service director-general Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman was appointed as NAFAS Advisory Council chairman. — Bernama