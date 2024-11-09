KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) issued a stop work order today after receiving a complaint on November 7 from residents of PPR Wangsa Sari about an explosion at the J Satine condominium construction site in Wangsa Maju.

The explosion was reportedly caused by structural failure at Block C of the development.

“A site investigation was conducted by DBKL and found that there were cracks in the structure of shear wall, columns and floor of the unit,” DBKL wrote in a statement on Facebook, adding that the damage affected units on the 8th floor and above.

DBKL issued a stop work order under Section 70B(2) of the Roads, Drains, and Buildings Act 1974 (Act 133) to the project consultants.

The order requires that the construction work be halted and the site be maintained in a clean and safe condition.

The order also mandates that an independent engineer be appointed to conduct a structural integrity check on the overall development.

DBKL further instructed the consultants to submit a report based on the findings of the structural integrity check.

“DBKL is taking serious attention to the incident that took place,” the statement added.

The cause of the explosion and the structural failure remains undetermined until the structural integrity report is submitted.

In response to the incident, Gandingan Jakel, the developer for J Satine, released a statement on Facebook acknowledging the public concern around the viral videos and images of the incident.

The company stated, “We would like to inform that all safety measures have been taken in accordance with established safety regulations to ensure the safety of the public and the interests of our buyers.”

Jakel added that they are working with expert advisors and a special task force to ensure accurate information about the project’s status is shared with the public.

DBKL has also advised the public not to make speculative statements or share unverified information about the incident on social media.

The period of construction stoppage will depend on the implementation of the required actions outlined in the stop work order.