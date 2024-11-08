KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — An armoured vehicle transporter (KPKP) belonging to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) overturned after it was involved in an accident on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) Highway yesterday afternoon.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman said the transporter, carrying two ADNAN armoured vehicles from a unit based in Mentakab, Pahang, was on its way to Gemas, Negeri Sembilan for training purposes when the accident happened at 4.48 pm.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation. However, no injuries to personnel or the public were reported. The KPKP was damaged,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said in a Facebook post that the accident occurred at KM35.2 westbound from Genting Sempah to Gombak.

An LLM spokesman, when contacted, said both the westbound and eastbound right lanes were blocked (crossbound) due to the accident.

“As of 8 pm, there is a traffic congestion of three kilometres in the westbound right lane and a one-kilometre congestion in the eastbound right lane. This is due to ongoing cleanup and vehicle removal operations,” the spokesman said. — Bernama