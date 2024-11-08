KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Unemployment rates across Malaysia showed striking differences, with Sabah leading at a high 7.9 per cent, Labuan trailing at 6.1 per cent, and Kelantan seeing the lowest at 3.7 per cent in Q3 2024.

According to the statistics released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), in contrast, the Federal Territory of Putrajaya stands out for its exceptionally low unemployment rate of 2.0 per cent.

High unemployment rates in certain states may point to local economic challenges, whereas regions like Putrajaya benefit from high levels of government employment and urban job opportunities.