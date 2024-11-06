PUTRAJAYA, Nov 6 — U Mobile Sdn Bhd was chosen as Malaysia’s second 5G network provider based on factors like business and technical plans, complaint records, customer satisfaction, and its track record in infrastructure projects, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a statement today, MCMC highlighted that additional considerations included U Mobile’s contributions to the Universal Service Provision (USP) projects, such as Phase 1 of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) and the 4G Upgrade Project, in line with MCMC’s commitment to improving user experience and service quality.

MCMC noted that regulatory responsibilities over U Mobile can be enforced according to established compliance requirements, and penalties will apply in cases of non-compliance.

On Nov 1, the MCMC announced that the second 5G network in Malaysia will be implemented by U Mobile Sdn Bhd after it had conducted a detailed technical and commercial evaluation to select the mobile network operator (MNO) for the project.

This thorough process aimed to ensure that the people, industry and the nation as a whole will reap the full benefits of the 5G technology.

According to MCMC, as the second 5G network provider, U Mobile Sdn Bhd is allowed to collaborate with other ecosystem partners, subject to MCMC’s approval.

“MCMC will continuously assess these collaborations to ensure that the benefits are shared by all Malaysians,” it said.

MCMC acknowledged the current foreign shareholding in U Mobile Sdn Bhd but stated that it is the licensee’s responsibility to inform MCMC of any changes in foreign ownership.

The commission noted that with the establishment of a second 5G network, MCMC is paving the way for greater flexibility and more comprehensive service inclusivity in the future.

“This development encourages competition, strengthens industry resilience, and enables Malaysians to enjoy high-speed connectivity at affordable prices,” it said.

The MCMC added that it will continue to monitor quality standards across all service providers to ensure a robust and reliable telecommunications landscape for the country’s future. — Bernama