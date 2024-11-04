KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — A 61-year-old housewife died after a hornet sting at her home in Taman Semarak, Sungai Pasir in Kedah yesterday.

Kuala Muda OCPD Asst Comm Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the woman was being rushed to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital when she was pronounced dead in the ambulance, The Star reported.

“On November 3 at about 8pm, the victim’s son reached home and found his mother in pain,” he said in a statement today.

He added, “He was informed by the victim that she had been stung by a hornet.”

The son called for emergency assistance and an ambulance was dispatched from the hospital.

According to Asst Comm Wan Azharuddin, investigations have found no criminal element in the incident.