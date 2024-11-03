KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Police have so far recorded statements from 16 individuals in the investigation of a bullying and abuse case involving a cadet officer at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia’s (UPNM) Military Training Academy (ALK).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said they have yet to receive the complete medical report regarding the injuries sustained by the victim.

“To date, statements have been recorded from 16 individuals, and the investigation is ongoing, with the medical report still pending,” he said in a statement here today.

It was understood that those whose statements have been recorded include the victim, ALK staff, witnesses to the incident, and medical officers who treated the injuries.

Yesterday, Rusdi confirmed that police had recorded the statement of a suspect believed to be involved in the bullying and abuse case.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation into the case had begun under Section 324 of the Penal Code after the 20-year-old victim filed a report on Friday.

The incident is believed to have occurred at 11.45pm on October 22, in the UPNM dormitory, after the 22-year-old suspect, who is also a fourth-year student at UPNM, asked the victim to iron his work shirt and suddenly took the iron from the victim’s hand and pressed it against the victim’s right chest once.

Several other senior students were said to have been in the room at the time of the incident. — Bernama