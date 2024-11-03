PUTRAJAYA, Nov 3 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has immediately suspended the operations of a bus linked to the fatal electrocution of a teenage boy in Penang last Friday, and set up a special task force to investigate the cause of the incident.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the task force consists of members from the Road Transport Department (RTD), the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research.

Loke said he has directed APAD to suspend the operations of the bus involved to enable the RTD to conduct a full investigation.

“The Ministry of Transport treats this electric shock incident, which tragically resulted in the death of a teenager while he was charging his phone on the express bus, with utmost seriousness.

“The task force has been set up to investigate the cause of the incident to prevent such future occurrences and ensure passenger safety. I extend my deepest condolences to the boy’s family,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, it was reported in the media that a teenage boy died due to being allegedly electrocuted while attempting to charge his mobile phone using a socket on an express bus at Penang Sentral, Penang, on Friday.

Seberang Perai Utara District police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman reported that the victim, Mohamad Nur Asymawi Jasmadi, 18, was found dead at 6.10pm.

A preliminary police examination revealed burn marks on his left fingers, likely caused by an electric shock, with the phone cable end melted and the phone itself warm, he said. — Bernama