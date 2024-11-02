KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The police have recorded the statement of a suspect believed to be involved in the bullying and abuse of a cadet officer at the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) this morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the police will also record the statement of the victim’s roommate this evening, according to national news agency Bernama.

“There have been no arrests related to this case so far,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier, Bernama reported that the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that the investigation into the case had begun under Section 324 of the Penal Code after the 20-year-old victim filed a report around 8.20pm last night.

The incident is believed to have occurred at 11.45pm on October 22, in the UPNM dormitory, after the 22-year-old suspect, who is also a fourth-year student at UPNM, asked the victim to iron his work shirt and suddenly took the iron from the victim’s hand and pressed it against the victim’s right chest once.

The action of the senior student startled the victim, causing him to scream and resulting in burn injuries, and at the time of the incident, several other senior students were reportedly present in the room.