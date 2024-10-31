KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The government cannot allow more time for social media licensing in efforts to combat online crimes, including paedophilia and scam activities, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the government will not compromise on this matter as social media safety issues, especially involving children and families, have become more widespread.

“Meta has requested more time (to crack down on such groups on social media accounts), but honestly, we cannot grant additional time,” said Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman.

“We have received complaints from the public about the existence of paedophile groups on Facebook, numbering in the tens of thousands after operating for years.

“So, I don’t understand why they (Meta) would want to protect these scammer and paedophile groups. We have instructed that social media platforms be licensed, so they should just proceed with licensing,” he said when met by reporters at the 2024 Madani Deepavali Open House here today.

Fahmi was commenting on his meeting with Meta yesterday, during which he reprimanded the company for still failing to address paedophilia and child sexual grooming crimes, particularly on Facebook.

He said discussions on measures to address paedophilia and child sexual grooming crimes had been ongoing since early this year, and he travelled to Singapore to meet with Meta representatives.

“To say we have never discussed it with them is false. We have discussed it, and I went to Singapore to meet them, but they kept giving excuses.

“For me, the safety of Malaysians, especially children and families, cannot be compromised,” he said.

In August, Fahmi announced that under guidelines established in line with the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, any platform without a licence after Jan 1, 2025 may face action under Section 126 of the Act.

He stressed that social media licensing applies only to platform operators and not to users or influencers.

On the Deepavali celebration, Fahmi expressed hope that it would strengthen the longstanding bonds of friendship and unity among the people.

He added that although there are differences in religion, beliefs and political views, this does not mean that the people of this country cannot come together.

“We see people from various races and religions coming to celebrate this festival together in a harmonious, peaceful and beautiful atmosphere. This is the spirit of unity we wish to foster throughout the country,” he said. — Bernama