PUTRAJAYA, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says Malaysia will continue to foster good relations with all nations to enhance investment in the country while steadfastly upholding its support for Palestine.

Speaking at the Malaysia MADANI Scholars Forum Series 2 here last night, Anwar said Malaysia’s positive ties with other countries were part of a strategy to strengthen internal resilience to safeguard national interests, security, and the country’s future.

“I know our stance on Gaza, but we must also consider our national interests.

“That’s why I mentioned in the Cabinet meeting that, regarding Gaza, we still express our position strongly, be it in front of Biden (United States President Joe Biden) or Blinken (U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken), as I believe they (Israel) have breached all humanitarian considerations,” he said.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, added that currently, the nations boldly voicing and acting against Israel’s continued atrocities against the Palestinians, were Turkiye and Iran.

“We speak out, but we forget that without internal strength, we can achieve nothing. Therefore, we must also build internal resilience,” he said.

Anwar remarked that Israel’s ongoing invasion and atrocities against Palestinians had escalated to an extreme and inhumane level, resulting in the deaths of innocent women and children.

“Disgusting, I see children being killed every day. This is morally bankrupt, which is why I say there is no compassion, no humanity,” he said. — Bernama