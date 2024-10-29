KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over eight states until 12 pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement at 7.55am, MetMalaysia said the states involved are Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak) and Melaka.

The same weather conditions are expected in Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Jeli and Tanah Merah) and Negeri Sembilan (Port Dickson).

In Sarawak, the areas involved are Sibu, Mukah (Daro, Matu, Dalat and Mukah), Kapit (Song, Kapit and Bukit Mabong), Bintulu (Tatau) and Miri (Subis and Miri). — Bernama