JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to launch the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO) in Kuala Lumpur on December 12.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the office will play a key role in helping the government formulate appropriate policies for Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and drafting relevant laws for AI.

“The important thing is to launch this office (NAIO), then, we will gather input from the entire industry to understand its needs (AI industry).

“As we move towards AI, we will look at how it brings benefits while also acknowledging the associated risks, and how we can balance both,” he told reporters after officiating the GDS Data Centre Supply Chain Ecosystem Summit here today.

The event was also attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Ching Tong as well as the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of GDS Holdings, William Huang.

In a written response in Parliament last Wednesday (October 23), the Digital Ministry stated that the establishment of the NAIO is expected to enhance the country’s AI capabilities by fostering innovation, promoting cross-sector collaboration and supporting AI integration within the government’s framework, industry and society.

Additionally, NAIO will also lead initiatives to harness AI to strengthen the digital economy, improve public services and contribute to sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Gobind said the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will open an office in Johor next month to facilitate investments related to the digital economy.

He said this would be the second MDEC office outside the Klang Valley after Penang, in preparation to assist investors ahead of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) signing ceremony, which is expected to take place later this year.

“MDEC will see how we can facilitate the process if investors show interest in investing and participating in JS-SEZ, and to make it easier for them to come to Johor to start their business,” he said.

When asked about Johor’s preparedness to become a data centre hub, Gobind said the state is well-prepared due to the state government’s effort in establishing the required infrastructure and industry support.

In a related development, Onn Hafiz said the state government has established the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC) to ensure an adequate supply of skilled local talents for the data centre industry.

“On Nov 3, the Deputy Prime Minister will launch JTDC,” he added.

Earlier, Gobind and Onn Hafiz witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between GDS International and five key supplier companies to develop a supply chain system in Malaysia.

The one-day summit attracted about 400 local and foreign participants, as well as suppliers from China, Malaysia, the United States and Japan, who showcased their cutting-edge data centre services and solutions through an exhibition format.

The summit highlighted the significant impact of supply chain on the data centre industry, foster collaboration between government agencies and industry leaders, and highlight the wealth of investment opportunities within the country. — Bernama