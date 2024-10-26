KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has clarified his stance regarding a recent incident involving a group displaying the Chinese flag at an event in Teluk Intan, saying that his previous comments were misunderstood.

In a statement issued today, Saarani said that the Perak government’s position is straightforward: no activities at any organisation or gathering are considered offensive as long as they adhere to the existing rules and laws in Malaysia.

“It is an offence for any Malaysian citizen to fly a foreign flag as it is seen as glorifying other countries.

“However, it is not unusual for foreigners to display their national flag abroad, as seen in many gatherings, including sports events,” the statement read.

In the same statement, Saarani also urged the authorities to investigate the incident, regardless of the individuals involved.

“The police are investigating the case, and all parties must trust the authorities to investigate thoroughly and take firm action if there is a breach of existing rules or laws.”

Yesterday, Saarani told reporters that there was no issue with individuals from China waving their national flag, likening it to Malaysians displaying the Jalur Gemilang overseas.

However, he underscored at the time that such actions must comply with the country’s rules and laws.

Chairman of Persatuan Kebudayaan Guan Gong, Soon Boon Hua, also clarified on Facebook that the flag-raising during the Guan Gong Festival was unplanned and done by Chinese nationals, not Malaysians.