KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The tremors and loud bang that shook Ipoh at 11:06am yesterday were not the result of the Orionids meteor shower, contrary to claims circulating on social media.

The Malaysian Space Agency (Mysa) director-general, Azlikamil Napiah, told national daily Berita Harian that while meteor showers caused by comet debris are common, they generally do not lead to ground-level impacts or noise.

“Meteor debris usually burn up and disintegrate in the atmosphere, preventing any direct impact,” he was quoted as saying.

“Even if fragments did reach Earth, they would be small and rarely cause tremors.”

Azlikamil further said that in the event of meteor debris reaching the Earth’s surface, evidence such as debris and burn marks would typically be found at the impact site.

“Based on the current information, the tremors do not appear to be linked to space phenomena unless an impact site is discovered,” he added.

His comments followed public speculation online suggesting that the Orionids meteor shower was behind the incident.

The media had earlier reported that residents across Ipoh were alarmed after experiencing a brief tremor, accompanied by a loud noise from above.

Reports on social media indicated that the tremors were felt at several locations, including Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), Chemor, Perak Stadium, Meru Raya, Falim, and Gugusan Manjoi.

Similar incidents were also reported in Tanjung Rambutan, Klebang, Jelapang, Tambun, Silibin, and by motorists on the North-South Expressway near the Menora Tunnel.

Azlikamil reassured the public that space authorities continuously monitor large meteors capable of causing damage to Earth long before they enter the atmosphere.

According to Mysa’s official website, the Orionids meteor shower originates from the Orion constellation but can appear from various directions.

This annual phenomenon occurs when Earth crosses the path of Halley’s Comet between October 2 and November 7.

During the comet’s orbit near the Sun, debris is released and scatters, forming a trail that enters Earth’s atmosphere, creating bright streaks of light.

The peak of this year’s Orionids meteor shower in Malaysia was expected from late last night until dawn, with an estimated 10 to 20 meteors visible per hour during the peak.

In a separate development, Perak Police Chief, Datuk Azizi Mat Aris, dismissed suggestions that the tremors were caused by quarry explosions, military drills, or seismic activity, as some had speculated online.

He confirmed that investigations were ongoing and urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading speculation.

Additionally, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed that no military flights were reported in Ipoh’s airspace at the time of the incident, ruling out the possibility of a sonic boom.