GEORGE TOWN, Oct 22 — A foreign worker died after falling from the eighth floor when exiting a gondola to enter a building at a construction site in Bayan Lepas near here yesterday.

The Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) said the 26-year-old Myanmar national was carrying out painting and plastering work when the incident occurred at 8.30 am.

“Based on initial investigations, the victim was reported to have tried to leap from the gondola to a window on the eighth floor when he fell.

“The victim suffered serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene, following which the DOSH issued a notice to stop using the gondola for high-rise work at the construction site until the investigation is completed,” the JKKP said in a statement today. — Bernama