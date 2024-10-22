KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Three men sustained minor injuries after a gas explosion occurred while they were refilling air-conditioning gas at a shopping complex in Chow Kit at around 3pm yesterday.

Bernama reported that the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call about the incident at 3.20pm.

“Seven personnel from the Titiwangsa Fire and Rescue Station, along with a Light Fire Rescue Tender vehicle, were dispatched to the scene,” said acting director Rozihan Anwar Mamat in a statement yesterday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found three victims — a local man representing the building management and two Myanmar nationals working as air-conditioning contractors — affected by the impact of the explosion.

“There was no fire, but the explosion caused part of the ceiling on the seventh floor to collapse,” Rozihan Anwar added.

The victims were handed over to a Health Ministry medical team for further treatment.

Police have taken over the investigation.