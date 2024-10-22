KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The special officer to Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has confirmed that he is the individual seen in a viral video depicting an altercation involving several people at a night market in Alor Setar over the weekend.

When contacted by Utusan Malaysia today, Salmy Anas Ahmad said that he had made peace with the trader representative he was allegedly in dispute with and denied that any confrontation occurred, as suggested by social media users.

He told the national daily that they met again at a stall in Alor Setar around 11pm last night, where they shook hands and embraced in the presence of witnesses.

“In fact, there’s no issue between us at all. We’ve known each other for over a year, and my relationship with several traders there is like family. If you were to ask us, we would be happy to say that we are like siblings.

“I often visit his shop, and he welcomes me warmly. It’s just that something unusual happened that night, but when we met yesterday, we made peace and forgave each other,” he was quoted as saying.

Regarding the viral video of the incident, Salmy Anas suggested that there may be ulterior motives behind the reports.

He explained that the individual who filed the police report was not the person seen arguing with him in the footage.

“Instead, the police report was made by someone unrelated to the incident. The report was not filed by the person who appeared to be angry with me in the video.

“I’ve been informed that the person who filed the report has not retracted it, and for that reason, I have also not withdrawn my report made yesterday. I leave it to the authorities to investigate,” he added.

He also mentioned that he has seen various versions of the story circulating on social media since yesterday.

“Many are spreading falsehoods, but I have faith in Allah. The traders there are good people, and when issues arise, I visit them to listen to their concerns.

“I believe there may be ulterior motives behind this issue, but I leave everything in Allah’s hands,” he said.

Yesterday, Kota Setar District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Siti Nor Salawati Saad, confirmed that two police reports were lodged regarding the incident from two men aged 48 and 54.

These reports were related to a widely circulated one-minute-and-20-second video showing individuals expressing their dissatisfaction with a man, alleged to be the menteri besar’s special officer, who was accused of mistreating a trader representative at Jalan Pegawai Night Market in Alor Setar on Sunday night.

Following that, police opened an investigation based on both reports under Section 352 of the Penal Code, Section 504 of the same code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.