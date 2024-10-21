KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — A viral TikTok video by content creator Kuan Yee has drawn widespread attention after several interviewees struggled to identify the capital of Selangor.

The clip, shared on TikTok, shows Kuan Yee asking mall shoppers to pick a number between one and three, with the correct answer leading to the question, “What is the capital city of Selangor?”

One interviewee guessed cities such as Bangsar, Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur, but none were correct.

“Many seemed nervous, which could explain the wrong answers,” Kuan Yee explained in the comment section, urging viewers not to be too harsh.

The capital of Selangor is Shah Alam, home to the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, which is said to be the largest mosque in Malaysia and one of the largest in South-east Asia.

The video has since attracted 3.7 million views at the time of writing and sparked discussions online, with many expressing surprise at the apparent lack of general knowledge among the participants.

“How could they not know the capital city of Selangor?” one online user asked.

While the responses left some baffled, others pointed out that the lighthearted nature of the video might have caused the interviewees to fumble under pressure.