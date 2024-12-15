KOTA KINABALU, Dec 15 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is keen to maintain its collaboration with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the current Sabah government as part of its strategy for the upcoming state election.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the matter has been conveyed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH Chairman, as part of efforts to strengthen unity among parties leading the Sabah government and to continue advancing the welfare initiatives for the people.

The Sabah Chief Minister said he has also informed Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, about GRS’s standing and chances in the next state polls.

“As for other parties, we’ll observe and consider their approaches. What we want is unity. As Chief Minister, my priority is fostering harmony. That’s why GRS was formed, comprising eight component parties. While some are smaller parties that didn’t win in the last election, my intention has always been to unite us under one vision.

“We’ve learned from past lessons. My mission now is to strengthen relationships and bring the other party presidents together. It’s no easy task and it’s exhausting, but Alhamdulillah, they’ve pledged their commitment to GRS,” Hajiji said in a statement today.

SAPP is currently a component party of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, comprising Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).

Meanwhile, Hajiji, who is also Gagasan Rakyat president, urged party members to remain united and focus on preparing for the upcoming state election.

“The state government’s term ends in October next year, meaning we can dissolve the State Legislative Assembly either before or during that period,” he said. — Bernama





