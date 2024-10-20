PUTRAJAYA, Oct 20 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is accepting bids for MADANI Series Special Registration Numbers (NPIs), with a minimum price of as low as RM100 beginning yesterday until 10 pm this Wednesday, through the JPJeBid System.

Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said in a statement today that the NPI bid results would be issued on Thursday and the registration number that was successfully bid must be registered within 12 months from the date the official bid result letter is issued.

“This bidding method is subject to the existing Terms & Conditions that have been set in the JPJeBid System,” he said.

He said the minimum bid price for the number plate series was set according to category, namely RM20,000 for ‘Main Number’, RM5,000 (Premium Number), RM2,500 (Attractive Number), RM500 (Popular Number) and RM100 (Running Number).

Commenting on the NPI, Aedy Fadly said it was a government initiative to support the MADANI Malaysia agenda by promoting civic values ​.

He said the sale proceeds would be used to realise in the implementation of initiatives under the Ministry of Transport such as the MyLESEN programme, the Helmet Exchange programme, FlySISWA, Socso payments to taxi drivers and various other initiatives. — Bernama



