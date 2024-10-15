KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail), operator of Rapid KL’s rail services confirmed the disruption of rail services on the Kelana Jaya LRT line between Wangsa Maju and Sri Rampai stations.

Repair works are currently being carried out on the affected track.

The disruption occurred this morning at 10.20am due to unusually heavy rain that caused water to enter the affected rail line and damaging track components.

A power cut was necessary to examine the affected track and carry out needed repairs.

The situation necessitated changes and accommodations to Kelana Jaya LRT line’s operations as follows:

A shuttle train will operate between Gombak station and Wangsa Maju station

Trains originating from Putra Heights will turn back at Wangsa Maju station

There will be 12 free shuttle buses every 15 minutes between Sri Rampai and Taman Melati.

The shuttle buses to look out for are as follows:(LRT Sri Rampai LRT Taman Melati) 1. PJJ33102. W9423Q3. PJJ49224. PJH4764

(LRTTaman Melati LRT Sri Rampai)1. WVA41662. WUW14833. W479T4. PJG6820

An update on the situation will be announced by 3pm, with staff as well as additional auxiliary police on hand to assist affected passengers.

There will also be announcements on social media, stations as well as on the train to keep travellers informed of the current situation.