KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Water levels around Universiti Malaya’s main campus here have receded after its compound was heavily flooded earlier this morning, with all roads entering and exiting the area now open again.

The university management said to date there have been no injuries or accidents reported because of the floods, which hit several areas around Selangor and the Klang Valley as torrential rain poured throughout states in the west coast non-stop from before dusk.

“Universiti Malaya would like to inform the public that the flood situation around the campus has improved and all roads have been reopened,” it said in a statement issued this afternoon.

“We can also confirm that there were no reported injuries or accidents caused by the floods.”

On X, formerly Twitter, some UM students reported they were stranded because of the floods. One X user by the name Azizul Farhan, a bachelor’s degree student at the university, posted that morning classes had to be cancelled.

"Banjir Besar Kuala Lumpur 1971: Tenggelamnya Ibu Kota"Harini saya tersadai di kolej disebabkan UM banjir. Kelas pun kena tunda dan dibuat secara online.Alang-alang saya nak cerita kat korang pasal salah satu banjir paling teruk yang pernah melanda Kuala Lumpur pada 1971. pic.twitter.com/skoPvRNJhT October 15, 2024

“Today I was stranded on campus because UM is flooded. (Physical) classes were also cancelled and had to be virtual,” the X user wrote.

From photos that were shared online, water levels from the flood within UM’s large compounds appeared to have reached at least 3 feet high.

One photo showed the campus’ entrance from Jalan Pantai was the most badly inundated with water, likely overflowing from the nearby Sungai Pantai that cuts across the university’s compound and stretches all the way to Sungai Gombak.

Among the faculty that was badly affected was the Law Faculty, which had its campus the nearest to the Jalan Pantai entrance.

Earlier today campus authorities had to issue a warning message to students and staff to avoid coming into the area, which was recorded through one of its officer’s smartphones. The clip was then broadcasted and picked up by local media.

Unusually high and continuous rainfall from 8.30am this morning in Kuala Lumpur caused major rivers, including Sungai Batu, Sungai Klang, and Sungai Gombak, to overflow, which led to flooding in several areas, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Corporate Planning Department said in a statement.

The local authorities said 60mm of rain was recorded during this time, which was well above the average. The floods caused massive traffic congestion throughout Klang Valley, forcing long delays in travel time for workers.