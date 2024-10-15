BALING, Oct 15 — The Ulu Legong-Tanjung Pari road near here has sustained damage and cracks, believed to be caused by prolonged heavy rainfall in the area recently.

Following this, the Baling Public Works Department (JKR) issued a notice yesterday informing that the road had been fully closed to all types of vehicles beginning Sunday until further notice.

A road user, Mohd Noor Mohd Zahari, 48, said he noticed the cracks while on his way to a nearby campsite along the road on Sunday afternoon.

“Around 2.30pm, I heard a sound like an explosion, possibly due to the land cracking. It was very loud, and there was a tremor as I drove along the road.

“At the time, I was driving slowly with the car windows down to enjoy the cool air in the area. I saw trees moving as if there was a landslide, and I felt really scared,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Mohd Noor said he then stopped the car and got out with his friends to inspect the area before being startled by the loud sound of water rushing beside the road.

“Not long after, the tarmac began to crack little by little, and the cracks widened. There was also stronger movement beneath the road embankment,” he said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Kampung Weng Dalam, Shukri Abdul Rahman, 61, said that the heavy rains almost every day recently may have caused the landslide there.

“This road is our main route to Tanjung Pari, Ulu Legong, and Kampung Lalang because it is closer. It is also used by residents to reach rubber plantations and fruit orchards.

“This is the first time such an incident has occurred, and of course, it worries the residents. I hope immediate action will be taken to repair this road,” he said.

A map of an alternative route, as provided by Baling JKR via their Facebook page.

Checks by Bernama at the scene found that JKR had placed a barricade to prevent road users from accessing the road.

Meanwhile, a survey in the Sik district revealed that the Kemelong-Batu Lapan road was also affected, believed to be due to heavy rain and flooding in the area.

Cracks were seen along the road’s embankment, posing a danger to road users, especially those commuting to and from schools nearby. — Bernama