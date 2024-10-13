KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — A crocodile attacked and killed a 10-year-old boy who was swimming at Sinakut Beach in Felda Sahabat Desa Kencana, Sabah, today.

According to Sinar Harian, the body of Denis Rodi was found approximately three hours after the attack around 7am, missing his head and right hand.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said the victim had been swimming with five other friends at the beach during the incident.

“While they were swimming, the victim was grabbed and dragged by a crocodile into the sea.

“”Immediate search and rescue efforts were carried out by family members and villagers but were unsuccessful in locating him.

“One man then reported to the Desa Kencana Police Station to request assistance in searching for the victim, and at 9:26 a.m., the victim was found about 600 meters from the incident site.

“The victim suffered injuries resulting in the severing of his head and right hand and was confirmed dead," he was quoted as saying.