KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Police have confirmed receiving a report regarding the disappearance of four students from a tahfiz centre in Datuk Keramat since last Monday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the report was filed on Tuesday.

“According to the report, the four students left the tahfiz centre and haven’t returned. Search efforts are underway,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The disappearance of four boys, aged 10 to 12, who are students at the tahfiz centre, gained widespread attention on social media earlier, as their families reached out for public assistance in locating them. — Bernama