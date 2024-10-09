KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Concerns have arisen regarding the Penang Ferry Floating Museum, following a photograph showing the vessel listing to one side, suggesting a potential sinking risk.

Sources indicate that a leak beneath the ferry has led to water gushing in, causing the vessel to tilt, according to a report published in The Star today.

The ferry, named Pulau Pinang, was scheduled to open as a museum by the end of the year.

On October 3, it was towed from Bagan Dalam and temporarily docked at the Sweetenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT).

In a brief statement, Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin confirmed that the private company responsible for the ferry’s repair and refurbishment, Printhero Merchandise (M) Sdn Bhd, will take immediate action to rectify the issue.

“PPC has requested a detailed report from the company,” Yeoh added, emphasising the urgency of the situation.