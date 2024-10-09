KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Former research assistant Muhammed Yusoff Rawther is expected to appear in court today to face charges of illegal firearm possession.

Yusoff’s lawyer, Rafique Rashid, confirmed that his client would be brought before a magistrates’ court, where he is likely to face charges under the Arms Act 1960, according to a report published in the New Straits Times today.

“Last night, our law firm received confirmation that Yusoff will be charged before magistrate S. Mageswary today,” he stated.

Yusoff, who is currently involved in a civil lawsuit against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for alleged sexual assault, was arrested on September 6.

Police reportedly discovered two pistols and 305g of marijuana in the vehicle he was traveling in.

Following this, on September 11, Yusoff was charged with trafficking 305 grams of cannabis, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The 31-year-old is accused of trafficking cannabis at 10.15am in front of the car park of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters’ surau on September 6.

The charge under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act carries severe penalties, including a life sentence and a minimum 12 strokes of the rotan.