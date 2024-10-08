KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Putrajaya has announced plans to streamline administration at both federal and state levels to boost the efficiency of government agencies in Johor, following the state’s decision to revert its weekend.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the move will prevent any disruptions to services provided by public sector agencies.

This announcement comes in response to Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibrahim's declaration that the state will return to a Saturday-Sunday weekend starting 1 January next year, following royal assent from the state Ruler, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia.

“While this matter was not discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting, we will definitely undertake administrative streamlining at both federal and state levels,” he stated at a press conference in Putrajaya.

Tunku Ismail revealed the change via a Facebook post yesterday, highlighting that the decision was made with input from the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) and other stakeholders.

The new weekend schedule will replace the current Friday-Saturday system, which has been in effect since 1 January 2014.

This adjustment follows rising feedback from various sectors, including education, industry, and banking, and aims to align Johor with the federal government’s weekend schedule of Saturday and Sunday.

The original shift to a Friday-Saturday weekend in 2014 was decreed by Sultan Ibrahim in celebration of his 55th birthday.

Notably, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu also observe Friday and Saturday as their official weekend rest days.