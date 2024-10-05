BANDAR BAHARU, Oct 5 — A police officer has been confirmed as one of those arrested to assist in the investigation of a case involving an armed forces personnel who was killed in a shooting incident in Song, Sarawak, on September 23.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata conveyed the matter to him during his recent visit to the state.

“...a police report was lodged and a preliminary investigation was promptly conducted to identify those involved. During the briefing, I was informed by the Sarawak Police Commissioner about the involvement of a police officer. An investigation paper has been opened concerning the case; that’s all I can confirm for now,” he said.

He spoke to reporters today at the Home Ministry (KDN)’s meet-and-greet programme and the 76th National Registration Day celebration at Sekolah Kebangsaan Permatang Pasir.

Previously, police arrested two men to assist in the investigation of the fatal shooting of the victim who was undergoing training in the area.

According to Mancha, both men, aged 31, were apprehended on the same day, and the police seized a shotgun and cartridges from them.

“The investigation found that they had been hunting illegally. One of the men fired a shot towards the victim who was mistaken for a wild animal in the 2.45 am incident,” Mancha added. — Bernama