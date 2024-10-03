KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The defamation suit filed by former adviser to Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Datuk Habibul Rahman Kadir Shah, against Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has been resolved after the Muar MP issued a public apology in the Sessions Court here today.

Syed Saddiq, 31, when reading out his apology, apologised to Habibul Rahman, 68, for making defamatory statements during a press conference at the Seri Pacific Hotel on October 2, 2017, according to a report published on Harian Metro today.

“At that press conference, I referred to threats made against me and my family ahead of the 14th General Election and emphasised that those threats were real.

“However, I later received additional information and now realise that when I made the defamatory statement, I was misled by several parties, causing me to believe that what I experienced at the time was due to Habibul Rahman,” he said, reading the apology before Judge Norakhmar Mohd Sani.

As the defendant, Syed Saddiq expressed regret and apologised for his defamatory remarks, which had caused various problems and difficulties for the plaintiff.

“I acknowledge that my statement tarnished the plaintiff’s reputation and damaged the honourable image of an individual who had served as an adviser to the sixth prime minister, held various directorial positions in government-linked companies, founded HKS Consultants Sdn Bhd, was a corporate strategist, and also a lecturer,” he said.

He admitted that his defamatory statement about Habibul Rahman arose from misleading information conveyed to him, but he now knows that the information was false and untrue.

“I sincerely and unconditionally apologise to Habibul Rahman, hoping that this apology will restore his good name and repair the professional and personal relationship between me and Habibul Rahman.

“I pledge that I will never repeat any defamatory or offensive statements, or anything similar, against Habibul Rahman in the future,” he said.

The court then recorded a consent judgment based on the defendant’s apology and the terms of the settlement, and vacated the trial scheduled for tomorrow.

Previously, the court had set four days, starting October 1, for the trial.

Earlier, Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos, the lawyer representing Habibul Rahman, informed the court that the parties had reached an agreement to settle the defamation suit amicably, with the defendant issuing an apology to the plaintiff in open court.

On November 16, 2021, Habibul Rahman filed a lawsuit against Syed Saddiq, accusing him of defaming the plaintiff during a press conference attended by media practitioners from various news agencies.

During the press conference, Syed Saddiq alleged that there was a conspiracy, backed by unnamed party leaders, to weaken Bersatu by “threatening or bribing” its leaders.

The plaintiff claimed that the defamatory statement suggested, among other things, that he had planned, threatened, and personally attacked the founding leaders of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), including Syed Saddiq, who was then the head of Bersatu’s youth wing, Armada.

Meanwhile, Habibul Rahman, when met after the proceedings, thanked his lawyer for handling the case well, stating that the truth had finally been proven.