KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has frozen a total of 206 accounts linked to GISB Holdings (GISBH), valued at more than RM1.35 million to date.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the freeze involved 205 bank accounts worth RM1.35 million and one account holding US$1,344.26 (RM5,688.80), according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

He added that the freezing of accounts and assets related to GISBH was carried out under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) (Act 613).

“In addition, PDRM also froze various assets, including 31 cars and multi-purpose buses, and 19 land lots.

“We also seized 19 cars, a lorry, RM16,850 in cash, two Amazfit watches valued at approximately RM600, as well as various animals estimated to be worth RM230,000,” he told BH today.

He stated that the seizures were conducted under Section 45(2) of AMLATFPUAA 2001 (Act 613).

