KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The race for the three vice-president positions in Bersatu is expected to intensify as seven candidates prepare to contest in the party’s elections this November.

According to a source, incumbent vice-presidents Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee and Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin will seek re-election, while current deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is also in the race, according to a report published today in Free Malaysia Today.

The source added that this move aligns with a formula by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, which positions party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as a candidate for the deputy presidency.

Other contenders for the vice-presidency include Terengganu executive councillor and party information chief Datuk Razali Idris, former federal minister and Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Kuang assemblyman Rafiq Abdullah, and Batu Kawan Bersatu chief Aziss Zainal Abiddin.

The source further noted that Muhyiddin and Hamzah are expected to have a clear path to the positions of president and deputy president, respectively, with no other challengers.

An official announcement is anticipated soon.

The seven candidates have been vetted by the Bersatu Supreme Council, which has approved their participation in the race.

However, the list could still change if any candidates withdraw their nominations before the full list is made public, the source said.

In July, Muhyiddin said that he had been given the mandate by the Supreme Council to hold discussions among party leaders to prevent the elections from causing divisions.

Under Muhyiddin’s plan, Faizal will not defend his deputy president position, clearing the way for Hamzah to assume the role, while Selangor opposition leader Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is expected to replace Hamzah as party secretary-general.

Muhyiddin had previously indicated his intention to step down at Bersatu’s annual convention in November but later reversed his decision, citing advice from his wife to remain in his position to avoid disappointing party members.