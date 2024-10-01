PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — The Court of Appeal has scheduled December 11 to deliver its verdict on former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin’s appeal against a High Court ruling that ordered her to pay RM10 million to the party for breaching her bond.

PKR’s lawyer, Navpreet Singh, confirmed to Bernama that the date was set during today’s case management session before Court of Appeal Deputy Registrar Mohd Syafiq Mustaza.

On September 23, this year, a three-judge panel comprising Court of Appeal judges Datuk See Mee Chun, Datuk Azman Abdullah, and High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid, reserved their decision after hearing submissions from both parties.

On June 23, 2023, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the former Ampang member of Parliament to pay RM10 million after ruling in favour of PKR in their lawsuit against her.

Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir found the bond to be a valid and binding contract.

In 2020, PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail initiated the suit on behalf of the party, claiming Zuraida had breached the bond she signed.

The terms of the bond, among others, required Zuraida to pay PKR RM10 million within seven days of winning an election on a party ticket, should she resign, join another political party, or become an independent representative.

In her defence, Zuraida contended that she was compelled to sign the bond with the party to qualify as a candidate in the 14th General Election in 2018.

During the appeal, the panel heard submissions from PKR’s other lawyer Ranjit Singh and Zuraida’s counsel, Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun. — Bernama