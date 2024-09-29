NEW YORK, Sept 29 — Malaysia has put forward a strong case for the Global South’s greater inclusion in global governance, development financing and climate action, stressing that the voices of developing nations must no longer be sidelined.

Addressing the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) General Debate yesterday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan outlined Malaysia’s vision for a more just and equitable world order.

“The countries of the Global South continue to face marginalisation and remain under-represented in crucial areas such as socioeconomic development, climate mitigation, education, health and infrastructure,” said Mohamad.

He also noted that many international mechanisms are outdated and often burden developing nations while neglecting their critical needs.

Mohamad further highlighted the major challenges faced by these nations, particularly the lack of infrastructure and technology that limits their ability to participate fully in global initiatives.

“A significant challenge we face is achieving equitable access to development financing,” he said, calling for innovative financing models that support sustainability, conservation, and climate action, as well as the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Turning to the climate crisis, Mohamad described it as “the most urgent challenge of our time”, noting that its impacts were already being felt across borders, disrupting economies and displacing communities.

“This crisis is no longer a distant threat as it has arrived at our doorsteps,” he added, referencing scientific data showing unprecedented warming, extreme weather events, and rising sea levels.

He stressed that national efforts alone were insufficient and that the global response must include climate financing, technology transfer, and capacity building to assist developing countries.

Malaysia also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening unity among the nations of the Global South, stressing that solidarity is key to addressing shared challenges.

“Malaysia believes in the power of Global South Unity. Our vision is to promote peace, development, and a multipolar world order where the voices of the South are empowered.

“The Global South holds immense potential to advance the cause of peace and justice. Through mutual support and cooperation, we can ensure equitable progress for all.

“The needs and aspirations of the Global South must be given due attention. It is imperative that we leave no one behind,” said Mohamad.

This year’s theme for the General Debate is “Leaving No One Behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations”. — Bernama