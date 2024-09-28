IPOH, Sept 28 — The Perak state government is actively monitoring several groups suspected of practicing deviant teachings, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He confirmed the existence of such groups in the state, with the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) currently observing these areas before deciding on further action.

“JAIPk’s investigations and observations have revealed evidence in several areas believed to be linked to deviant teachings.

“Matters involving deviant teachings fall under the National Security Council. We are not publicising the details of our actions... but we are monitoring several locations where teachings deviate from the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah faith,” he said after officiating at Persekutuan Seruan Islam Perak 61st AGM here today.

Saarani added that JAIPk’s research division has interviewed some practitioners of these deviant teachings. Once confirmed, a report will be submitted to higher authorities.

The case will then be referred to the State Fatwa Committee, and eventually to the National Fatwa Council, which will issue a ruling on the matter.

He added that the findings will not be made public to prevent those involved from fleeing or concealing their activities.

“The public can verify any teachings with religious officers, the state’s Islamic department director, or the mufti,” he said.

Meanwhile, on GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), including the potential closure of their school, actions will be based on proven guilt.

“If they are found guilty and pose a security threat, legal measures will be taken,” he said.

In August, the Perak Mufti Department confirmed the existence of the Millah Abraham deviant movement, albeit on a small scale. — Bernama