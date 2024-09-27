KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad will meet with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, to present a full report regarding the activities of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in the state soon.

He stated that the report is currently being finalised by the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk), which is responsible for managing the issue, according to a report by national news agency Bernama today.

“I have asked JAIPk to gather information and data to prepare the report. Coincidentally, Sultan Nazrin is also the chairman of the National Council for Islamic Affairs Malaysia (MKI), which oversees this issue.

“On my part, it cannot be denied that the activities of this group do exist (in the state) and are under close surveillance by the police,” he said after officiating the Rimba Raid Lenggong 2024 in Kampung Beng today.

Previously, the Perlis State Fatwa Committee decided that the beliefs and teachings of GISBH contained elements of deviant teachings, particularly esoteric ones.

Terengganu is also planning similar actions but is currently gathering evidence linking the organisation to elements contrary to Islamic teachings.

Saarani stated that the decision to declare GISBH as an illegal organisation will only be made after the National Fatwa Committee issues a ruling regarding the organisation.

Meanwhile, he said that 55 children have been successfully rescued from charity homes owned by GISBH throughout the state of Perak since the Op Global was launched on September 21.

He said all the rescued children are now placed in a shelter that is monitored by the Social Welfare Department (JKM).