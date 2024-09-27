ALOR SETAR, Sept 27 — The number of flood evacuees in Pendang, Kedah remained at 609 from 163 families as at 8am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department's (JKM) Info Bencana report, all of them were being accommodated at eight relief centres, namely Dewan Kompleks Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pendang, SMK Tanah Merah, SMK Ayer Puteh Dalam, Sekolah Model Khas Bukit Jenun, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Haji Mohamad Ariff, SK Tanah Merah and SK Syed Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (JPS) Public Infobanjir portal reported that the level of Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu had surpassed the danger point.

The levels of three rivers in Kota Setar, namely Sungai Kedah at Jambatan Lebuhraya, Sungai Anak Bukit at Taman Aman, and Sungai Anak Bukit at Jambatan TAR, were at the alert points. — Bernama