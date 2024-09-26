JOHOR BARU, Sept 26 — Five individuals who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the dumping of industrial waste in Kampung Orang Asli Pasir Intan, Kota Tinggi, which caused pollution, will be brought before the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court today.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said three men, aged between 23 and 52, would be charged under Section 124K of the Penal Code for sabotage.

He added that two others, a director and a shareholder of a factory in Seri Alam, aged 41 and 53 respectively, will be charged under Section 124K of the Penal Code read together with Section 109 of the same code for abetting sabotage.

“Four other local men who were arrested will be released on bail under Section 118 of the Criminal Procedure Code as prosecution witnesses,” he said in a statement.

Kumar said the investigation papers on the case were referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Tuesday.

“Offences under Section 124K of the Penal Code are considered crimes against the state, as defined in Part VI of the Penal Code,” he said.

On Sept 5, 38 residents from 10 families were relocated to the Orang Asli Community Hall in Kampung Sayong Pinang due to chemical pollution.

They complained of illnesses such as sore throat, nausea, dizziness, eye pain, vomiting, shortness of breath and fever. — Bernama



