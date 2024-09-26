KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday stressed that he will not compromise on investigations into the Global Ikhwan Sdn Bhd (GISBH) group, even if it means losing his position as Prime Minister.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Anwar reiterated that the ongoing probe into GISBH’s activities, including allegations of child abuse and exploitation at its welfare homes, is being handled without bias and in line with the rule of law.

“I see no point in holding the office of Prime Minister if I have to compromise on principles, particularly when it involves criminal investigations like this,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the public must trust law enforcement agencies, including the police and the Islamic Development Department (Jakim), to investigate the matter fairly and thoroughly.

The issue surrounding GISBH has garnered significant public attention following the arrest of several individuals linked to the group amid allegations of abuse. Anwar emphasised that political pressures or connections will not sway the ongoing investigation.

FMT further reported that Anwar’s comments come after certain quarters called for leniency, citing the group’s business and political ties. However, Anwar firmly rejected such proposals, noting that the law must apply equally to all, regardless of affiliations.