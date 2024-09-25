ALOR SETAR, Sept 25 — The number of flood evacuees in Kedah dropped to 5,454 (1,745 families) as at 8am today from 5,592 (1,788 families) last night.

According to the Disaster Info report by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all the evacuees are currently housed in 29 relief centres in four districts.

Kota Setar district continues to record the highest number, with 3,672 people from 1,196 families at 16 relief centres, followed by Pendang with 1,565 people from 478 families at 10 centres.

Another 153 evacuees from 46 families are staying at two relief centres in Kubang Pasu and 64 people from 25 families at one centre in Pokok Sena.

Meanwhile, according to the Public Infobanjir website by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), only Sungai Anak Bukit at the TAR Bridge in Kota Setar has recorded a water level exceeding the danger mark, standing at 1.76 metres. — Bernama