PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today confirmed the termination of Mohd Khairuddin Othman as the director-general of the Community Communications Department (J-Kom).

However, Fahmi declined to disclose the reason behind the decision.

“In matters concerning contract positions, there is a process involved, and this is a common occurrence. The process was structured,” he said during the weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

Yesterday, Khairuddin, who had held the position for six months, confirmed his departure but did not provide further details, emphasising that questions should be directed to the minister.

Khairuddin, who previously served two terms as the assemblyman for Paya Jaras under PKR, was appointed as J-Kom director-general on March 1, succeeding Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff.

Agus had resigned from the role last November amid controversy involving an alleged inappropriate conversation between him and another man.



