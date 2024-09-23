KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring recent developments in Lebanon following the attacks in Beirut, emphasising that the safety and welfare of Malaysians residing in Lebanon remain of utmost priority.

In a statement, the ministry said the Malaysian embassy in Beirut has been in contact with Malaysians in Lebanon.

Based on the embassy’s record, there are 23 Malaysians registered with the embassy, and all have been reported safe, it said.

“The ministry, through the embassy, continues to closely monitor recent developments in Lebanon following the attacks in Beirut and increased cross-border clashes in the south of Lebanon.

“As a precautionary measure, the ministry advised all Malaysians living in Lebanon to remain vigilant and give utmost attention to their safety and security.

“They may also consider moving out to safer places or voluntarily returning to Malaysia if they feel their safety and security are at risk,” the statement read.

The ministry also advised Malaysians to defer travelling to Lebanon due to the volatile situation in the country.

It said the embassy is also in constant communication with the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) 850-11 who are serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) to ensure the safety of our peacekeepers.

“All deployments and assignments of Malbatt personnel in Lebanon will continue to be under the coordination of Unifil,” it added.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Malaysian embassy in Beirut, located at Lot 170, Saad Zaghloul Street, Downtown, Beirut, Lebanon. The embassy can be reached at +961 7677 2527 and +961 7138 0063, or via email at [email protected]. — Bernama