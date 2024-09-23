KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today gave an incredibly long list of assets said to belong to members or associates of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), under investigation for the sexual exploitation of children, human trafficking, and promoting Islamic deviancy.

He said police have frozen 153 bank accounts worth RM882,795.94 and shut down 15 other accounts, out of a total 183 accounts linked to the corporation.

He added that the accounts were suspended under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

“Twenty-two motorcars of various types estimated to be worth around RM1.9 million and 14 parcels of land have been frozen,” he said at a news conference here this afternoon.

He added that another 16 vehicles with a total value of RM2.08 million were seized under Section 45(2) of AMLA.

Next, he listed 455 copies of published materials and logos, 90 mobile phones, 16 computers, 26 animals,13 vehicles, two necklaces and cash worth over RM18,000 following the raids across peninsular Malaysia over the past few days that have been codenamed Op Global.

Razarudin said some of the items seized have been passed to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to assess.

Nine horses, 14 rabbits and three peacocks were among the animals seized.

“PDRM is responsible for the food and drinks of those animals,” Razarudin said, using the Malay initials for the Royal Malaysia Police.

He said the police are working with the Veterinary Services Department and local authorities and gave an assurance that the animals would be treated properly.

GISBH, which runs numerous businesses ranging from supermarkets, to pharmacies, restaurants and animal slaughter houses both domestically and internationally, is under media spotlight after police exposed a wide chain of criminal activities in connection with its top leaders who were also said to be former members of a banned Islamic sect called al-Arqam.

In Melaka last week, the police found 12 photographs of al-Arqam’s founder, Ashaari Muhammad, 38 books related to al-Arqam, which have been banned in the state, including ‘Aurad Muhammadiyah’ and the ‘Zikir Aurad Muhammadiyah’ table – a diary documenting the teachings of Al-Arqam, 33 compact discs associated with Al-Arqam teachings and several electronic devices.

In Kelantan, authorities found dozens of books about the doctrines practised by the organisation, buried near three homes associated with the top management of GISBH and its chief executive Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali. The homes are believed to house approximately 30 individuals, including the leader’s second wife and more than 20 children in Kampung Panji, Kota Baru.

Some items were reportedly burnt to eliminate evidence and evade seizure.

In Penang, four premises, including two childcare centres linked to GISBH were raided and six religious books suspected to be linked to the banned Al-Arqam movement, outlawed by the National Fatwa Council in 1994 were confiscated.



