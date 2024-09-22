GEORGE TOWN, Sept 22 — The Penang government is working with federal government agencies to look into allegations that a poultry abattoir in Tasek Gelugor touted as halal has not obtained legitimate certification.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid told news portal Free Malaysia Today that Ikhwan Poultry Sdn Bhd will also be investigated for not paying wages to its workers following complaints.

The news portal reported Mohamad acknowledging the abattoir is linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH), which is at the centre of a multi-agency investigation for a slew of criminal activities like child sexual exploitation to human trafficking, and Islamic deviancy.

Mohamad was reported saying the state government will work with relevant agencies to conduct a thorough inspection of the facility, which it claimed to be still operational as of yesterday.

He added that the Penang government is monitoring welfare homes and businesses affiliated with GISBH in the state.

GISBH, which runs numerous supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and restaurants domestically and abroad, is in the spotlight after police disclosed sexual abuse incidents involving minors at charity homes run by its associates following raids in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, rescuing over 400 children.

The company that portrays itself as Islamic has distanced itself from the abuse allegations though its CEO Datuk Nasiruddin Ali had admitted to “one or two” sodomy incidents within GISBH.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain announced yesterday that some 200 people have been arrested so far, including GISBH’s senior executives, and more raids will be conducted nationwide.

A number of state Islamic authorities have denounced the company for besmirching their faith, with Perlis being the first to issue a fatwa while Kelantan, Johor, and Selangor are investigating deeper into the allegations.

GISBH has been linked to the Al Arqam Islamic cult that was banned in the 1980s.