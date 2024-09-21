SIBU, Sept 20 — The Sarawak government has always been concerned about the development of Chinese schools in the state, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

As such, he gave assurance that the Sarawak government would continue to allocate funds for Chinese schools to help them resolve issues related to relocation.

“One in three students studying in the Chinese primary schools in Sarawak is non-Chinese, emphasising its importance in nation-building,” he said at the closing and prize-giving ceremony for ‘Sarawak Academic and Talent Competition’, at a hotel here on Thursday.

The event was organised by Sibu, Kapit and Mukah Chinese Primary Schools’ Board, together with the Sarawak Chinese Teachers’ Association.

Adding on, Dr Sim pointed out that Chinese primary schools not only provided education, but more importantly, they also cultivated good values in the children.

“Sarawak is on the road to become a prosperous state by 2030 and I believe we can achieve this goal. However, to do so, we must continue to cultivate good values and talents in our young people,” he said. — The Borneo Post