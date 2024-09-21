KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man today affirmed the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition’s rejection of the government’s draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning parliamentary allocations.

He said the government should not require a signed MoU to dispense funds to PN states, calling it a backwards move and against democratic practices, even as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof gave an assurance that the Anwar administration will do so, in line with its principles of inclusivity, compassion, and equality for all.

“We do not want this to become a future regulation, where the allocation provided by the government to the opposition necessitates a formal agreement,” the PAS deputy president said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Tuan Ibrahim who is also Kubang Kerian MP said the government should distribute funds fairly to all elected representatives at the federal level to honour constitutional provisions, national laws, and the standing orders of the Dewan Rakyat.

He said it was “shameful” for the federal government to insist on the MoU when states under PAS provide allocations to all representatives without any agreement, regardless of whether they belong to the ruling or opposition parties.

“Parliament and the federal government should serve as a model for state governments, not the other way around,” he added.

The Pahang opposition leader urged the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to fulfill its promises made in his Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto.

Tuan Ibrahim’s statement today affirms PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s rejection of the draft MoU yesterday.

Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president had similarly called the MoU unconstitutional, but commented that PN MPs would be “fine” even without federal allocations and just focus on doing what they can to serve their constituents.

At a separate event in Johor Baru earlier today, Fadillah – who had been tasked with handling the draft MoU – told reporters that the Anwar government will funnel aid to PN states even if the Opposition MPs refuse to sign the agreement.

“Allocations under the government will continue as usual; the role of elected representatives is to propose projects and the types of assistance needed.

“No area is excluded; everyone benefits, whether there is an MoU or not. The government will not marginalise any party, regardless of government or opposition.

“Programmes and projects will continue, and the people will still benefit,” national news agency Bernama reported Fadillah saying at a press conference after the 2024 National World Rivers Day Celebration at Sungai Tebrau.