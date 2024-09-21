SHAH ALAM, Sept 21 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) will present a comprehensive report on the GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) matter to the chairman of the state’s Islamic Religion and Cultural Innovation Committee, Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, next week.

Mohammad Fahmi said that the report will outline the actions taken and planned, in accordance with the decree issued by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

“I will also be briefed on Jais’ current efforts on the issues and initiate legal action, particularly concerning religious schools and tahfiz institutions under GISBH in Selangor.

“I will also receive updates on the profiles of 30 welfare homes operated by GISBH in Selangor, as previously reported by Jais, including the alleged appointment of mosque committee members from GISBH at a mosque in Rawang, as well as the issue regarding Surau Al Ikhwan,” he said, in a statement, today.

Mohammad Fahmi noted that a special team, led by JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad, is actively working to strengthen certain requirements in cases involving top management, and other individual activities, in accordance with Sections 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, and 106 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995.

In the meantime, he expressed gratitude for the Sultan of Selangor’s concerns, regarding the appropriate actions being taken by state and federal authorities, in relation to the recent GISBH issue, particularly concerning the welfare of children and women, and matters related to the Islam.

Mohammad Fahmi also urged Muslims in Selangor to step forward and file complaints with JAIS to provide information on the issue.

Earlier today, the Sultan of Selangor expressed disappointment and regret that religious authorities did not act earlier against welfare homes run by GISBH, which were unregistered and operating in Selangor.

His Royal Highness also ordered the immediate closure of all unregistered welfare homes and Islamic schools in Selangor, operated by GISBH and its network, suspected of involvement in any criminal activities, as a preventive measure to safeguard children from exploitation. — Bernama