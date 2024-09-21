PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 — Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin will contest the post of deputy president at the party elections scheduled for October.

This was confirmed by a representative of Hamzah after submitting the nomination form on behalf of the Larut MP at Bersatu’s headquarters at 11 am today.

Hamzah, who has served as secretary-general for the 2020-2023 term, will be contesting for the position currently held by Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

It is understood that Ahmad Faizal will be running for the Bersatu vice-president post, paving the way for Hamzah to contest for the deputy president role, following a decision made by the party’s president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

On July 13, Muhyiddin said that he had been given a mandate by the Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) to negotiate with the party’s leadership to ensure that the upcoming October elections do not lead to divisions within the party.

According to Muhyiddin, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has been offered the position of Bersatu secretary-general.

It is understood that other candidates who have submitted nomination forms include Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin for the vice-president post, while Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz and current ARMADA chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal have expressed their intention to contest for the MPT positions.

Meanwhile, permanent chairman of ARMADA Akmal Zahin Zainal Zahir is offering himself as a candidate for ARMADA chief, while ARMADA assistant secretary Muhammad Faiz Rahmad will contest for ARMADA deputy chief post.

Gombak Setia assemblyman Hilman Idham, in a separate press conference, also announced his candidacy for ARMADA chief.

The party election season has begun, with the nomination process at the division level taking place across the country starting yesterday. The central-level nomination process for MPT, the three party wings Srikandi, ARMADA, Srikandi Muda, and Bersatu leadership took place today.

The party’s division-level meeting is scheduled to be held from Oct 12 to 26. — Bernama