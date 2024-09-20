KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Telekom Malaysia (TM) today confirmed that its Unifi service is indeed experiencing lag.

The telecommunications provider said in a statement shared via its social media channels that this issue is due to problems with its submarine cables, which are impacting internet usage and web browsing for Unifi users.

This announcement follows reports from many Unifi users about slow internet speeds over the past few days.

TM, through Unifi, indicated that its team is actively working to manage and optimise the internet network at this time.

They will continue to share updates regarding this matter as it develops.

However, no timeline has been provided for when the disruption will be fully resolved.